Lux Copper Corp. Debuts on ASX Following Oversubscribed $15M IPO

Lux Copper Corp. (ASX: LUX) commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange today, Friday, 17 July 2026, following a highly successful and oversubscribed Initial Public Offering (IPO) that raised $15 million. Lux Copper Corp. is a new US-focused copper and strategic metals explorer. The company is targeting large-scale copper and strategic metals discoveries in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District. This successful listing gives the company an indicative market capitalisation of $30.2 million.

The company holds two highly prospective projects in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District: the Baird Project and the Ambler Project. The early-stage Baird Project presents a discovery opportunity, with historical drilling intersecting compelling high-grade copper-zinc, including 37.7m at 2.45% Cu, which encompassed 4.9m at 10.23% Cu (BC-06). The Ambler Project is strategically positioned within the Ambler metallogenic corridor, a rich polymetallic belt known for hosting world-class orebodies and adjacent to the proposed Ambler Access Road. Alaska is described as a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, offering world-class discovery potential and a stable regulatory environment supported by US critical minerals policy.

Lux Copper is set to immediately advance its exploration activities. A maiden diamond drilling program is scheduled to commence at the Baird Project in August 2026. This will follow planned aerial geophysics and LiDAR surveys over the Baird Project during July and August. Reconnaissance work at the earlier-stage Ambler Project is slated for September to assist in target ranking for future field seasons. The company is led by an experienced board and management team, including Non-Executive Chair Mark Williams and Chief Executive Officer Dr James Warren, leveraging a track record in greenfields discoveries and mine development.