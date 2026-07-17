Aura Completes Qoria Acquisition, ASX Trading Commences for Combined Entity

Aura Consolidated Group, Inc. (ASX: AXQ), a global leader in online safety and wellbeing, today finalised its acquisition of Qoria Limited (formerly ASX: QOR). Aura’s AI-powered platform provides proactive protection against identity theft, financial fraud, and online threats for individuals, families, and enterprises across home, school, and work environments. The combined group’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are expected to commence normal (T+2) settlement trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM AEST.

This strategic acquisition integrates Aura’s AI-powered safety tools with Qoria’s global connected schools ecosystem, strengthening Aura’s market position in digital safety. The merger creates a significantly larger, more diversified business with expanded global reach, enhancing Aura’s consumer platform with Qustodio parent accounts and approximately 32,000 school customers. The combined entity aims for an end-to-end, AI-first model protecting users across key environments.

On a pro forma combined basis, the group reported over US$300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the year ended December 31, 2025, targeting more than 20 percent growth in calendar year 2026, alongside anticipated positive free cash flow from closing to December 31, 2026. The acquisition was finalised following completion of all conditions under the Australian Scheme of Arrangement, including Qoria shareholder and Federal Court approvals.

Eligible Qoria shareholders received approximately 1 Aura CDI for every 17.32 Qoria shares held. Concurrently, Aura raised US$100 million via an equity placement to existing shareholders. Aura will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 6, 2026, prior to the ASX market opening, with an earnings webcast at 10:30 AM AEST that same day.