IRONBARK BALANCED INCOME LIMITED Extends On-Market Share Buy-back

Company News

by Finance News Network July 17, 2026 01:18 PM


IRONBARK BALANCED INCOME LIMITED (ASX: IBC), an investment entity focused on generating balanced income for its shareholders, has announced a new on-market share buy-back. The company released its Appendix 3C notification to the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 July 2026, detailing plans to commence the buy-back on 20 July 2026. This strategic move allows the company to repurchase its own ordinary fully paid shares directly from the market, reflecting a common capital management practice.

The proposed buy-back program will target a maximum of 10,049,479 of IRONBARK BALANCED INCOME LIMITED’s ordinary fully paid shares. This maximum represents approximately 10% of the total number of shares currently on issue for the company, which stands at 100,494,799. The buy-back will be executed through CMC Markets Stockbroking Limited, acting as the appointed broker. All share repurchases will be made for a cash consideration, payable in Australian Dollars, aligning with standard market procedures for such transactions.

Notably, this initiative is an extension of a previous buy-back scheme. The new 12-month period for share repurchases is scheduled to begin on 20 July 2026, immediately following the conclusion of the prior buy-back’s term. The program is slated to run until 19 July 2027, marking the end of its designated 12-month operational window. IRONBARK BALANCED INCOME LIMITED has confirmed that no specific security holder approval is required for this on-market buy-back. The company also retains the prerogative to suspend or terminate the buy-back program at any time during its active period, based on market conditions or other corporate considerations.


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