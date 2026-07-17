Lux Copper Commences ASX Trading Following Successful $15 Million IPO

Lux Copper Corp. Ltd. (ASX: LUX) has commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange today, 17 July 2026, following a highly successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) that raised $15.0 million. Lux Copper Corp. Ltd. is a new US-focused copper and strategic metals explorer, targeting large-scale copper and strategic metals discoveries primarily within Alaska’s Ambler Mining District. The oversubscribed IPO positions the company with an indicative market capitalisation of $30.2 million at listing, poised to advance its two prospective projects.

The company’s focus is on the Baird and Ambler Projects, situated within Alaska’s Ambler Mining District, a region known for its rich polymetallic belt and world-class orebodies. The Baird Project, an early-stage discovery opportunity, boasts compelling historical high-grade copper-zinc intercepts, including 37.7m at 2.45% Cu with a higher-grade section of 4.9m at 10.23% Cu. The Ambler Project offers a district-scale exploration opportunity within the Ambler metallogenic corridor, strategically positioned adjacent to advanced-stage deposits. Alaska is highlighted as a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, supported by the US Government’s critical minerals policy.

Lux Copper plans to initiate a maiden diamond drilling program at the Baird Project in August, preceded by aerial geophysics and LiDAR surveys in July and August respectively. Reconnaissance work at the Ambler Project is scheduled for September to aid in target prioritisation. Company Chairman Mark Williams stated, “Lux has secured prime exploration real estate in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District… The more advanced Baird Project represents a walk-up drilling opportunity with historical copper intercepts and the opportunity for near-term exploration success.” The company is led by an experienced board and management team, including Non-Executive Chair Mark Williams and Chief Executive Officer Dr James Warren, leveraging their track records in greenfields discoveries and mine development.