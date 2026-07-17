Aguia Resources Reports Record High-Grade Gold Assays from Santa Barbara Project

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR) announced on 17 July 2026 significant high-grade gold channel sample results from its Santa Barbara Gold Project in Colombia. Aguia Resources Limited is an ASX-listed multi-commodity company with pre-production phosphate projects in Brazil and gold projects in Colombia, having expanded its asset base through the acquisition of Andean Mining. The latest assays represent the highest gold values recorded to date from the project, reinforcing the prospectivity of the region ahead of an upcoming diamond drill program.

The impressive results from newly accessed sublevels of Vein #1 include a remarkable 128.5 grams per tonne gold over 16 centimetres and 60.7 grams per tonne gold over 30 centimetres. Several additional high-grade samples also exceeded one ounce per tonne gold. Concurrent with these findings, development at the project has seen the completion of two shafts beneath Vein #1, with production sublevels and mine faces now established. Construction of shafts 3, 4, and 5 is also currently underway, demonstrating active progress at the site.

Further consistent multi-ounce gold results were reported from the remaining sections of Stope 1, with grades reaching up to 63.88 grams per tonne gold and multiple narrow-width samples surpassing one ounce per tonne. However, this zone is now permanently closed due to its narrow vein widths and proximity to the surface. Managing Director and CEO, Timothy Hoskings, remarked on the high consistency and distribution of multi-ounce gold grades across these veins, stating it underscores the company’s decisive move into deeper exploration to assess the full scale of the system. These May and June development works support current breast mining methods and targets for expanding production of high-grade run-of-mine ore above 10 g/t Au, with development continuing into lower levels.