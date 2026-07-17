Qoria Completes Scheme of Arrangement with Aura, Board Restructure and Delisting Finalised

Qoria Limited (ASX: QOR) today announced the successful implementation of the scheme of arrangement for its acquisition by Aura Consolidated Group, Inc. The announcement on 17 July 2026 also confirmed the completion of Aura’s associated capital raise. Qoria Limited is a technology company focused on digital safety and wellbeing solutions. The company’s platforms are designed to help educational institutions safeguard students online.

Under the terms of the Scheme, all Qoria shares held by Scheme Shareholders have been transferred to Aura. Eligible shareholders received one Scheme Consideration CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) for approximately every 17.32 Qoria shares held on the record date of 10 July 2026, with a total of 81,278,566 Scheme Consideration CDIs issued. Non-Electing Unmarketable Parcel Shareholders are set to receive a cash payment by 24 July 2026, calculated at A$5.4917753529142 per Scheme Consideration CDI, equivalent to A$0.317123 per Qoria share. Separately, Aura has successfully completed a capital raise of US$100 million before costs.

Aura CDIs, encompassing those issued through both the Scheme and the Capital Raise, are anticipated to commence trading on the ASX on a normal (T+2) settlement basis from Monday, 20 July 2026. Concurrent with the Scheme’s implementation, the board of Qoria has undergone significant changes. Peter Pawlowitsch, Tim Levy, Georg Ell, Matthew Stepka, Philip Warren, and Dr Jane Watts have resigned as Qoria Directors. William Lundregan, Stephanie Majteles, and Ben Jenkins have been appointed as new directors of Qoria. Furthermore, Peter Pawlowitsch and Tim Levy will serve on the Aura board as Deputy Chairman and Lead Independent Director, and Executive Director, respectively.

As previously communicated, trading in Qoria shares on the ASX was suspended at the close of trading on Wednesday, 8 July 2026. Qoria has now applied for removal from the official list of the ASX, with delisting expected to take effect from the close of trading on Monday, 20 July 2026.