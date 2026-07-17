Takeovers Panel Secures Undertaking from Samuel Holdings Regarding DGR Global Shares

DGR Global Limited (ASX: DGR) has been the subject of an undertaking accepted by the Takeovers Panel, involving Samuel Holdings Pty Ltd. On Friday, 17 July 2026, the Panel announced it had accepted an undertaking from Samuel Holdings, stemming from an application lodged on 4 July 2026 by Jeremy Raper. DGR Global Limited is an ASX-listed company focused on the generation, discovery, and development of new mineral resources, primarily in Australia.

The undertaking stipulates that Samuel Holdings Pty Ltd will not, without the prior consent of the Takeovers Panel, sell, dispose of, transfer, charge, or otherwise deal with any of its shares in DGR Global Limited. This restriction also extends to causing any of those shares to be dealt with in such a manner. The legal document, signed by Nicholas Mather on behalf of Samuel Holdings Pty Ltd on 16 July 2026, underscores the formal nature of this agreement.

This undertaking is effective immediately and will remain in force until the conclusion of the Panel’s proceedings. The Panel’s action serves to maintain the status quo regarding Samuel Holdings’ interest in DGR Global while the matter originating from Jeremy Raper’s application is under review. The announcement was issued by Andrew Bubniw, Acting Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel, from its Melbourne office.