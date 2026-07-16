SkyCity Entertainment Group Secures $74.5 Million Property Sale

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SKC), a prominent operator of integrated resort facilities encompassing casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues across Australia and New Zealand, announced today that the sale of its 99 Albert Street office building and adjacent investment properties on Victoria Street has become unconditional. These assets, collectively referred to as the Commercial Properties, will be acquired for $74,500,000 by Mainland Capital, a Christchurch-based commercial property funds manager, in a joint venture with Russell Property Group.

The transaction, which follows SkyCity’s asset monetisation programme, is expected to settle on 1 September 2026. The successful divestment marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to streamline its property portfolio and enhance its financial position. SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge conveyed the company’s pleasure that the sale of the Commercial Properties has progressed to an unconditional status. He also acknowledged Mainland Capital’s commitment to enhancing the precinct, indicating a positive neighbourly relationship moving forward.

Mr Walbridge highlighted the strategic application of the capital proceeds from the sale. SkyCity intends to utilise the funds primarily for debt repayment, a move designed to bolster its financial flexibility. This enhanced liquidity will assist the company in navigating prevailing market conditions more robustly. The successful completion of this property sale underscores SkyCity’s proactive approach to managing its assets and optimising its capital structure, reinforcing its focus on core entertainment and hospitality operations.