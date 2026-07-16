ASX Confident in IPO Rebound Amid Fund Manager Caution

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is projecting an upswing in the nation’s initial public offering (IPO) market, expecting the strongest pipeline of companies in at least four years. This optimism, however, is met with scepticism from fund managers, with some stockpickers expressing a lack of interest in current offerings. While local artificial intelligence players Firmus and Sharon AI are anticipated to debut later this year, investor sentiment remains cautious regarding listing quality.

James Posnett, ASX listings general manager, anticipates larger, more diverse transactions, noting strong investor interest in AI, data centres, mining, defence technology, energy transition, medtech, industrials, and consumer companies. He attributes past sluggishness to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, suggesting decreasing volatility now fosters more favourable conditions. ASX data for FY26 shows 100 listings, a 45 per cent increase year-on-year, and new capital quoted reached $91 billion, highest since FY22. The recent debut of FDC Consolidated, a construction and fitout business, saw its shares rise 12 per cent from their offer price.

Recent IPO performance highlights market caution. Of 17 companies listed in the first half of calendar 2026, only six were trading higher by July 1, with a third shedding over 20 per cent of their value. Simon James of HLB Mann Judd Sydney attributes this to cautious investment and conservative valuations, contrasting Australia with the global IPO rebound. Andrew Mitchell finds little beyond Firmus, an AI player and data centre operator, and Sharon AI, an AI player, to captivate. Hayden Beamish is keen on Lux Copper, a US minerals explorer, and Innovaero, a West Australian developer of one-way attack drones. Veteran investor Anton Tagliaferro deems Firmus and Sharon AI too risky due to ambitious valuations.