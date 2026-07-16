Flynn Gold Extends High-Grade Gold-Tungsten Mineralisation at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1), an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold, tungsten, tin, silver, lead, and zinc projects across Tasmania, has announced promising initial assay results from its 2026 diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Firetower Project in northern Tasmania. The first extensional drill hole, 2019FTD014E, successfully extended high-grade gold-tungsten-copper mineralisation by at least 80 metres below previous drilling, confirming its presence beyond 200 metres vertical depth and indicating it remains open at depth and along strike.

Significant intercepts from hole 2019FTD014E include 9.64 metres at 2.49 grams per tonne gold, 0.29% tungsten trioxide, 0.52% copper, 0.04% cobalt, and 9.9 grams per tonne silver from 200.13 metres. This interval featured higher-grade zones, notably 1.47 metres at 4.62 g/t gold, 1.10% WO3, 2.20% copper, 0.07% cobalt, and 29.42 g/t silver from 208.3 metres. The presence of high-grade copper within the gold-tungsten zone highlights the polymetallic potential of the Firetower system.

Flynn Gold’s Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston, commented that these initial assay results represent a significant step in defining the scale of the Firetower mineral system, strengthening confidence in the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at depth. He added that the increasing copper values could add a new dimension to the project. The current drilling program, planned for up to 10 holes, aims for both resource growth and in-fill drilling, along with metallurgical sampling to support a future Mineral Resource evaluation. Two additional diamond drill holes targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions have been completed, with assay results pending in the coming weeks.