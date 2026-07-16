Javelin Minerals Provides Exploration Update for Eureka Gold Project

Javelin Minerals Limited, an exploration company primarily focused on discovering and developing mineral resources across Australia, has provided an update on its activities at the Eureka Gold Project, as announced on 16 July 2026. The announcement highlighted the ongoing exploration efforts, including recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling, which has successfully interpreted mineralised trends within the project area. This work is crucial for understanding the geological potential and guiding future resource definition.

The company reported “significant intersections” from its recent RC drilling program, undertaken to identify and extend known gold mineralisation. Detailed geological cross-sections for both the Eureka and Eureka Northwest areas were presented, illustrating the interpreted structures that host these mineralised zones. A notable development includes the intersection of quartz veining and polymetallic sulphides within the target zone, specifically observed in deep RC hole EKRC009 between 400-420 metres downhole, indicating promising prospectivity.

Looking ahead, Javelin Minerals plans further deep RC drilling and diamond tails for holes EKRC011 and EKRC012, which are designed to target the projected orebody plunge at Eureka. The company provided a long-section view outlining indications of mineralisation in EKRC009 and the strategic positions for these upcoming drilling efforts. Furthermore, Javelin Minerals confirmed that its sample security measures and data validation processes, including reconciliation reports and section checks, adhere to the robust standards of the JORC Code, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the exploration data collected.