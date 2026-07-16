Altair Minerals Unveils Upscaled, Fully Funded Greater Oko Exploration Plan

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) announced on Thursday, July 16, 2026, a significantly upscaled and fully funded 18-month exploration plan for its Greater Oko project. This ambitious strategy features a 75,000-metre drill program, positioning it as one of the largest inaugural gold drilling campaigns in the country. Altair, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, primarily focuses on investing in the resource sector through a scientific and systematic exploration approach, with a key focus on the Greater Oko Project in Guyana. The company is fully funded for this extensive program, supported by a pro-forma cash position of approximately A$38 million following a recent strategic placement.

The comprehensive drilling campaign allocates 40,000 metres of diamond and 35,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling across greenfield and brownfield targets. Significant metres are designated for South Oko (SOKO) and North Peters (NP), alongside new regional target areas. Two new RC drill rigs are secured for immediate mobilisation, with diamond drilling commencing imminently at North Peters and RC drilling at SOKO expected in August. Furthermore, a LiDAR survey covering over 400 square kilometres is slated for early August, providing critical data for target identification and developing a multi-year pipeline of potential discoveries.

Altair CEO, Faheem Ahmed, highlighted the plan’s objective “of uncovering multiple world-class discoveries across the unparalleled Greater Oko land package.” He noted the short-term focus on intensively drilling SOKO, believed to host a substantial system, and validation drilling at NP, while seeking to identify a larger regional system. Ahmed explained that the extended seasonal wet period allowed the team to strengthen geological interpretation and operational readiness. This disciplined approach has positioned Altair to execute a larger, better targeted, and more efficiently coordinated campaign. Regional exploration at SOKO is progressing, with additional soil samples collected and auger infill commencing to define new drill targets.