Janus Electric Secures A$45 Million in Conditional US Orders, Quadrupling North American Order Book

Janus Electric Holdings Limited (ASX: JNS) has announced a significant expansion of its United States operations, securing approximately A$45 million in conditional orders from four new California fleet operators. The new customers – Golden State Express Inc, WEHACO Inc, Tradelink Transport Inc., and King Fio Trucking – have collectively ordered 67 diesel-to-electric truck conversions, 77 swappable battery packs, and four Janus Charge & Change Stations. Janus Electric Holdings Limited (ASX: JNS) is a global electrification company focused on converting Class 6–8 heavy diesel trucks to electric using its proprietary modular battery swap and conversion platform. The Company’s integrated solution comprises the Janus Conversion Module (JCM), swappable battery systems, and the Janus Charge & Change Station (JCCS).

These latest commitments dramatically increase Janus Electric’s US order book, which now stands at 87 truck conversions, a more than four-fold increase from 20, following a recent repeat order from Ability Tri-Modal. This growth also expands the company’s US customer base from one to five fleet operators. Including its 25 Canadian conversions, Janus Electric’s total North American order book has reached 112 conversions. The company noted that California’s technology-neutral incentive framework, including Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vouchers and Port of Los Angeles “Plus” grants, remains a key commercial catalyst, potentially reducing the net cost of a Janus conversion to near zero for qualifying operators.

The A$45 million in orders are largely conditional upon the successful award of applicable California incentive grants for the trucks, batteries, and shared charging infrastructure. For the King Fio Trucking order, it is also conditional on the finalisation of proposed financing arrangements. Janus Electric, in conjunction with its authorised California dealer and conversion partner Electric Vehicle Choice (EVC), will lodge the relevant incentive applications on behalf of all customers. Production and delivery scheduling for these orders will be finalised following incentive approvals, with first deliveries anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026 and continue building through 2027. The expanded order base supports the Company’s manufacturing and supply-chain ramp-up.