Daily Special: Flynn Gold, Tennant Minerals, Lodestar Minerals, Janus Electric Holdings, Great Boulder Resources

Australian shares traded lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 24.1 points, or 0.3%, at 8,817 at 12.15pm AEST. Materials led the decline after BHP flagged lower copper production for FY27 following a mechanical issue in South Australia and lower ore grades in Chile. Rio Tinto and Fortescue also traded lower as iron ore fell below US$100 a tonne.

Financials provided support after softer-than-expected US producer inflation reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve may delay further rate rises. AMP gained after forecasting stronger first-half earnings, while National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ traded higher. Energy stocks also eased despite Brent crude remaining above US$85 a barrel, with Woodside Energy and Santos both lower.





Flynn extends Firetower gold-tungsten system at depth

Flynn Gold (ASX: FG1) has extended high-grade gold-tungsten-copper mineralisation at its 100%-owned Firetower Project in northern Tasmania, with the first assay results from its 2026 drilling program confirming the system continues at least 80 metres below previous drilling. The extension hole returned 9.64 metres at 2.49g/t gold, 0.29% WO3 and 0.52% copper from 200.13 metres, including higher-grade intervals of 3.77 metres at 4.30g/t gold and 1.47 metres at 4.62g/t gold with 1.10% WO3 and 2.20% copper. The company said mineralisation is now confirmed beyond 200 metres vertical depth and remains open along strike and at depth. Three holes have been completed in the current 1,600-metre program, with assays pending from two additional drill holes as Flynn advances resource growth drilling and metallurgical studies ahead of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Tennant completes $2.8m placement to advance Bluebird

Tennant Minerals (ASX: TMS) has completed the second tranche of its $2.8 million placement, providing funding for new drilling, development studies and metallurgical work at its Bluebird copper-gold-bismuth discovery in the Northern Territory. The program will target extensions to the high-grade mineralisation and new discoveries along the 2.5-kilometre Bluebird–Perseverance corridor, where recent drilling intersected up to 47.2g/t gold, 9.3% copper and 12% bismuth. The company is also progressing detailed structural studies and geophysical modelling to refine future drill targets, while metallurgical test work will support pre-feasibility studies for potential processing options. Management said the placement provides the resources needed to expand the Bluebird discovery and assess the potential for a much larger mineral system.

Lodestar expands rare earth footprint at Virgin Mountain

Lodestar Minerals (ASX: LSR) has increased its landholding at the Virgin Mountain Heavy Rare Earth Project in Arizona by around 40% to 661 acres, securing the full extent of a mapped heavy rare earth structural corridor. New rock chip assays returned grades of up to 14.68% total rare earth oxides, including 0.76% dysprosium oxide, while confirming heavy rare earth mineralisation extending a further 175 metres from the Hummingbird zone. The expanded ground package captures a mapped five-kilometre trend prospective for xenotime-hosted heavy rare earths. Lodestar plans to undertake high-resolution radiometric and magnetic surveys to define drill-ready targets ahead of its inaugural drilling campaign. Click here to see the full announcement.





Janus grows North American order book with US fleet wins

Janus Electric Holdings (ASX: JNS) has secured approximately A$45 million in conditional orders from four new California fleet operators, lifting its North American order book to 112 diesel-to-electric truck conversions. The new customers have ordered 67 truck conversions, 77 swappable battery packs and four Charge & Change Stations, increasing Janus’ US customer base from one to five operators. The company said its US order book has more than quadrupled to 87 conversions following additional orders earlier this week, with California incentive programs continuing to support customer adoption. The new orders are conditional on qualifying operators receiving applicable incentive funding. Click here to see the full announcement.

Great Boulder launches 40,000m drilling campaign at Peak Hill

Great Boulder Resources (ASX: GBR) has commenced a 40,000-metre drilling program at its recently acquired Peak Hill Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting growth of the existing 481,000-ounce resource ahead of an updated estimate later this year. Two reverse circulation rigs are already operating, with diamond drilling expected to begin in August, testing high-priority targets including the Golden Treasure prospect where previous drilling returned grades of up to 19 metres at 13.34g/t gold. The campaign will focus on extending known mineralisation and testing new exploration targets while supporting future mining studies. Great Boulder said the project’s ore purchase agreement with Westgold provides a capital-light pathway to production, with mining studies planned to begin following the resource update. Click here to see the full announcement.