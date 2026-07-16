Australia’s financial landscape is facing scrutiny, with ratings agency S&P cautioning that a potential property market downturn could significantly impact state budgets. This warning comes despite most states having recently upgraded their property tax revenue forecasts following the federal budget. Amidst these economic considerations, the local market saw shares trading lower near noon AEST, largely weighed down by resources giant BHP. Simultaneously, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has issued new directives to the financial and corporate watchdogs, ASIC and APRA, instructing them to place a greater focus on growth.

In corporate news, Macquarie Technology, an ASX-listed company specialising in secure data centre, cloud, and telecommunications services for government and businesses, has announced a significant expansion. The company is acquiring over eight hectares of land on Sydney’s north shore for a new 200-megawatt server hub, marking its largest development to date. Meanwhile, professional services firm KPMG is grappling with the fallout from its audit leaks scandal, which has led to widespread pay cuts and job losses across the firm, prompting discussions on potential government intervention to regulate the big four accounting firms.

Adding to market movements, BHP has flagged a projected decline of up to 15 per cent in its copper output for the year ahead. This expected slide follows an unexpected operational failure at a South Australian mine, which compounded an existing grade decline in its Chilean operations. Elsewhere, AMP saw its shares rally following positive first-half profit guidance, while wealth management platform Netwealth achieved a record in funds under management. Complementing these insights, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has observed that household spending is beginning to lose momentum, indicating a potential cooling in consumer activity.