Melbourne, Australia – 4DMedical Limited (ASX: 4DX), a global medical technology company revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, today announced the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the United States House of Representatives. Its patented XV Technology® transforms standard scans into rich, functional insights that allow physicians to detect, diagnose, and monitor lung disease earlier and with greater precision. The proposed legislation, known as the AIRCARE for Vets Act (H.R.9666), directs the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish a pilot program utilising 4D functional lung imaging to identify respiratory disorders and lung disease in Veterans.

The bill, jointly introduced by Representatives Juan Ciscomani (Republican, Arizona) and Chris Pappas (Democrat, New Hampshire), both members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, authorises appropriations of US$20 million for the pilot program. It specifies an eligible product as an FDA-authorised 4D functional lung imaging software that evaluates lung function, a category in which 4DMedical’s XV Technology® is a global leader. This development reflects continued US congressional and VA interest in 4D functional lung imaging for Veterans, dating back to 2022.

Veterans frequently experience elevated rates of respiratory disease, often linked to service-related exposures, with many cases going undetected by standard tests. Peer-reviewed multicentre research has shown that 4DMedical’s XV Technology® effectively distinguished Veterans with biopsy-confirmed deployment-related constrictive bronchiolitis from healthy controls, even when existing diagnostic tests were normal. 4DMedical’s FDA-cleared XV LVAS® functional lung imaging product aligns directly with the bill’s definition.

4DMedical is well-positioned to support such a VA pilot program, boasting an established commercial footprint in the United States, including a growing base of clinical sites and US reimbursement pathways. The company delivers its FDA-cleared software through a Software-as-a-Service model, indicating its readiness to integrate into the Veterans healthcare system should the legislation be enacted.