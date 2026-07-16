Ellerston Capital Touts Australian Small Cap Opportunities

Sydney-based Ellerston Capital, managing $5 billion in assets, has reported a robust 29 per cent return for its Australian equities portfolio over the past year. James Barker, an Australian equities portfolio manager, attributes this strong performance to broad contributions across diverse sectors. Standout performers included electrification firms GenusPlus and SKS Technologies, fitout specialist Shape Australia, and building materials supplier Wagners. Their success stemmed from enhanced earnings certainty, driven by significant contract wins and upgraded guidance.

Barker highlights a compelling outlook for Australian small-cap stocks, noting their current undervaluation. The Small Ordinaries returned approximately 8 per cent last financial year, lagging global indices due to RBA rate hikes and geopolitical factors. However, with rates likely stabilising and future cuts anticipated, the environment is becoming more favourable for small-cap growth. Australian small caps currently trade at about 15 times forward earnings, below their long-run average of 17 times, presenting a material discount on the ASX’s highest growth segment. Ellerston’s strategy focuses on bottom-up stock picking, identifying businesses with clear earnings visibility rather than macro bets.

Among the portfolio’s less-known holdings, Cogstate stands out. The company operates a digital cognitive assessment platform primarily used in clinical trials for central nervous system medicines. Historically focused on Alzheimer’s, Cogstate is expanding into other indications. Recent updates show a 116 per cent increase in contracts signed year-on-year, underscoring its strong execution. Another undervalued prospect is Acusensus, an Australian firm leveraging artificial intelligence camera technology to detect drivers using phones, speeding, or not wearing seatbelts. The company secures long-dated government contracts across Australia, New Zealand, the US, and the UK, with significant growth potential in the US market, which Barker believes is not yet reflected in its share price.