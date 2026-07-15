AI Unmasks Corporate Evasiveness in Volatile Markets

The Australian financial landscape is experiencing unprecedented single-stock volatility, prompting local fund managers to embrace artificial intelligence for sharper market insights. Industry figures describe current price swings, once common only in micro-cap stocks, as extraordinary. In response, firms like Plato Investment Management are deploying sophisticated AI tools to analyse corporate communications and identify potential red flags during earnings season. Plato Investment Management is a hedge fund manager that uses AI to analyse company earnings calls and identify potential red flags in management responses. This innovation was partly inspired by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s widely reported evasiveness during a 2018 earnings call.

Plato’s innovative “corporate BS detector” leverages natural language processing to scrutinise the Q&A segments of earnings call transcripts. The system flags if responses stray off-topic, if simple questions receive overly long answers, or if future-tense references are disproportionately high. Should these signals align, a red flag is activated, potentially leading Plato’s Alpha Plus Fund to initiate a short position. The technology proved effective during the recent February reporting season with ASX-listed Smart Parking. Smart Parking is an ASX-listed company whose recent half-year results were scrutinised for relying heavily on an acquisition and a one-off debt recovery surge. The CEO’s perceived evasiveness on key issues triggered Plato’s system, contributing to a successful short position.

Rival hedge fund Minotaur Capital is also at the forefront of AI adoption, deploying 23 AI agents to cover approximately 1500 companies. These agents summarise earnings releases and develop a “company relationship graph” to scan for implications across suppliers, customers, and competitors. Minotaur Capital is a hedge fund that has built a suite of AI agents to monitor company earnings and execute short-selling strategies. Furthermore, Minotaur’s dedicated short-selling AI agent, Nemesis, capitalises on “bad news drift”—where stocks decline weeks after negative announcements. Nemesis has contributed to profitable short positions in companies such as WiseTech Global and US dating app Bumble, underscoring AI’s growing power in today’s dynamic markets.