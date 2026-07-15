Immutep highlights encouraging survival data and key clinical milestones

Immutep (ASX: IMM; Nasdaq: IMMP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. In the latest Table for Two interview, CEO and Executive Director Marc Voigt discusses encouraging new overall survival data from the INSIGHT-003 trial, progress across the company’s clinical programs and the key milestones ahead.

Voigt said patients in the Phase II INSIGHT-003 trial achieved a median overall survival of more than 30 months. He also provided an update on the ongoing root cause analysis of the TACTI-004 Phase III trial, with further findings expected this quarter, and discussed the recent grant of a fourth US patent for the company’s lead immunotherapy candidate, eftilagimod alfa (efti), strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.

To hear more, watch the full interview with Immutep CEO and Executive Director Marc Voigt.