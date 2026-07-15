ASX Rises on Mining, Banking Strength

The Australian share market saw notable gains near midday AEST, driven by robust performances from the mining and banking sectors. Major players like BHP contributed significantly to the uplift, while Macquarie Group reached a new record high. In related news, Rio Tinto reported increased output in both iron ore and copper, underscoring strong commodity markets. Meanwhile, Webjet announced the appointment of Nicole Sheffield as its new Chief Executive Officer, signaling a leadership transition for the firm.

In significant corporate activity, TPG has successfully secured an agreement to acquire Sydney-born business Zembl. The buyout firm bested rival Adamantem in the bid, with exclusivity granted earlier this week. A signed deal is anticipated to value Zembl at approximately $250 million on an enterprise value basis, according to sources close to the negotiations, indicating a notable expansion for TPG within the local market.

On the policy front, former Prime Minister and architect of Australia’s superannuation system, Paul Keating, is advocating for a merger between Centrelink and superannuation. Mr. Keating has reportedly urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to consider this integration, in response to concerns from super funds about members’ ‘fear of running out’ of retirement savings. Globally, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon offered a cautious perspective, stating that current market conditions feel ‘as good as it gets.’ His comments come as Goldman Sachs and other major Wall Street banks report smashing records, fuelled by intense market activity linked to the artificial intelligence boom, yet suggest an underlying worry about sustainability.