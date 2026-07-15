Belararox Unveils New Copper Targets, Prepares for Drilling in Botswana Ahead of Name Change to Vantage Metals

Belararox Limited (ASX: BRX), soon to be known as Vantage Metals (ASX: VAN) effective July 17, 2026, has announced promising new copper targets at its 100% owned Kalahari Copper Project (KCP) in Botswana. The company, a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources for the technology, battery, and renewable energy markets with projects targeting zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel, and lead, confirmed that recently acquired geophysical data, specifically from an Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) survey, highlights additional areas for upcoming drilling within the northern tenements PL0773 and PL2743.

Interpretation of this geophysical data indicates the continuity of a prospective geological contact and sequence across Belararox’s tenure. This geological setting is known to host copper mineralisation in the nearby Motheo (Sandfire Resources) and Khoemacau (MMG) mining districts, reinforcing the KCP’s prospectivity. In a significant step towards advancing exploration, the company has awarded the contract for its initial drilling program to local contractor Rots Drill Exploration, an affiliate of Major Drilling, with a rig expected to mobilise to site within the next two weeks.

Further surface exploration activities are also progressing, with ionic soil geochemical sampling completed over selected areas within PL0773 and PL2743, and results anticipated in approximately six weeks. Assessment for additional surface geochemistry areas is underway and expected to commence before the end of July. Chief Executive Officer Will Dix commented that the AEM data reinforces a large number of high-quality drill targets, expressing eagerness for drilling to commence. He added that the impending name change to Vantage Metals represents “the start of a new book for the Company,” signaling a complete reset and an exciting period ahead. The company also noted no new significant results from its TMT Project in Argentina.