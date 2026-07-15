Alfabs Australia Delivers Positive Free Cash Flow and Reduces Net Debt in Q4 FY26 Update

Alfabs Australia Limited (ASX: AAL) has released its Quarterly Operational and Strategic Update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, highlighting significant progress against its strategic objectives. Alfabs is a diversified Australian mining and engineering company servicing the underground mining, infrastructure and industrial sectors. It provides equipment hire, maintenance works, engineering fabrication, site installation and related services. The company reported positive free cash flow generation and a reduction in net debt, demonstrating early benefits from its cash improvement plan and disciplined capital allocation framework. This update follows Alfabs’ Investor Day in June 2026, where it outlined a clear strategy for improved free cash flow, balance sheet optimisation, and a pathway to dividend reinstatement.

Operationally, Alfabs’ Mining division continued its strong performance, with average daily hire rates increasing by 0.9% to $81.4k for the quarter. Key achievements include the successful commissioning of Continuous Miner #4, now available for customer hire, and the commercialisation of the AX-10 (#1) Loader, which commenced a 12-month commercial hire in July 2026 after successful underground customer trials. In the Engineering division, while contracted work in hand reduced, the St Mary’s Train Station Upgrade project reached 95% completion, and the company is actively pursuing new government infrastructure opportunities.

Further strengthening its financial position, Alfabs completed Phase 1 Debt Refinancing and reduced net debt to $36.6 million as at 30 June 2026, down from $38.9 million in the prior quarter. This improvement was supported by the restructuring of workshops and support services, including the consolidation of activities to the Kurri Kurri facility and a c.15% reduction in total headcount. These measures target approximately $8 million in annualised pre-tax cash benefits. The company also announced the appointment of Glen Robinson as an Independent Non-Executive Director, enhancing the Board’s governance capability with his extensive experience in mining and project development. Management remains focused on disciplined execution to deliver sustainable free cash flow growth and advance towards dividend reinstatement.