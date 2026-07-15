Advanced Engineered Materials Secures Exclusive Supply Deal for Enhanced Ceramics

Advanced Engineered Materials (ASX: AEM) today announced a significant breakthrough in advanced ceramics, with its nano particle High Purity Alumina (HPA) delivering substantial performance gains in zirconia-alumina ceramics. AEM is a producer of high purity alumina (HPA) with production facilities in Cap-Chat, Quebec, Canada. The company aims to be a leading ex-China supplier of HPA for advanced materials applications. AEM has entered into an ongoing cooperation agreement with innovative Swiss manufacturer Zürcher Frères SA (ZFS) following successful laboratory testing, securing an exclusive partnership for AEM to supply its specialised nano particle HPA.

The announcement highlighted that AEM’s nano particle HPA has materially boosted the performance of zirconia-alumina ceramics, leading to significant improvements in crucial mechanical properties like hardness and fracture toughness. ZFS described the performance of these ceramics in laboratory testing as “outstanding.” AEM Managing Director and CEO Michael Adams stated, “Our nano particle HPA has shown itself to be a real winner in these kinds of advanced ceramics applications. The improvement in mechanical performance compared to current suppliers is significant, opening an exciting opportunity for AEM and Zürcher Frères.”

The collaboration between AEM and ZFS, ongoing since late 2024, aims to commercialise these improved ceramics. Zürcher Frères SA (ZFS) is a Swiss family-owned precision manufacturer based in Les Bois, Switzerland, with over 69 years of experience in powder metallurgy. The company specialises in producing high-value components for advanced manufacturing, including technical ceramics. ZFS Proprietor and CEO Emile Zürcher affirmed, “We are proud that this tradition continues with these industry-leading alumina-zirconia ceramics.” These enhanced zirconia-alumina ceramics target a global market of approximately 3,000 tonnes per annum, with applications spanning medical devices, dental implants, and cutting tools.