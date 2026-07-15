Centaurus Metals Secures Critical Power Grid Connection for Brazilian Nickel Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) has announced a significant infrastructure milestone for its flagship Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, receiving approval to connect to the country’s national 230kV power grid. Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based resources company focused on the development of its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, aiming to become a significant global nickel producer. The approval, granted to its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary Centaurus Níquel Ltda. by the Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico (ONS), secures an initial allocation of 20MW of power for the project.

This regulatory clearance provides the Jaguar Project with access to reliable, low-cost electricity, a crucial element for large-scale mining operations. The national high-voltage transmission network offers significantly greater reliability compared to regional lower-voltage systems, with transmission charges less than half those of the 138kV network and below. This is expected to deliver substantial long-term operating cost benefits, further supporting the project’s forecast position in the bottom quartile of the global nickel cost curve. The connection will involve constructing a 36km extension from the existing 230kV transmission line to Jaguar’s main substation.

All necessary environmental and mining approvals for the transmission line construction, including land access through a mining easement, have already been secured. As part of the ONS approval, Centaurus has agreed to participate in load shedding if required by the transmission line concession holder, a condition expected to be in place until regional transmission upgrades are completed by Brazil’s National Electricity Agency (Aneel) by mid-2032. To secure the 20MW allocation, the company will lodge a R$9.7 million (A$2.7 million) guarantee with ONS within 90 days, with the intention to provide this at the time of making a Final Investment Decision.

Centaurus Metals’ Managing Director, Darren Gordon, stated that securing access to Brazil’s high-voltage power grid is an important step in advancing Jaguar towards development. He highlighted that reliable, competitively priced power is critical for any major mining operation, and this approval supports Jaguar’s bottom-quartile operating cost position while significantly de-risking the project’s development. Mr. Gordon also noted the benefit of having already secured key environmental approvals for the transmission line, positioning the company well to integrate this work into the broader project as it moves towards a Final Investment Decision.