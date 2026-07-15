Daily Special: AuKing Mining, Centaurus Metals, G50 Corp, Neu Horizon Uranium, Kalamazoo Resources

Australian shares traded higher at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.43% to 8,846.10 at 12.40pm AEST. Materials led the market as stronger copper prices and iron ore above US$100 a tonne lifted the major miners. BHP posted its strongest one-day gain since April, while Rio Tinto rose after reporting solid Pilbara iron ore shipments. James Hardie also advanced, supported by softer US inflation data that improved expectations for global interest rates. Elsewhere, energy stocks weakened despite higher oil prices as investors locked in recent gains, while the major banks slipped after reversing early advances. In corporate news, Rio Tinto lowered its copper cost guidance, while Macquarie reached a record high as the broader market continued to favour resources over defensive sectors.

In small cap company news,

AuKing Mining (ASX: AKN) expands carbonatite footprint at Tundulu

AuKing Mining has expanded the interpreted carbonatite footprint at its Tundulu Rare Earth Project in Malawi, with geological logging confirming carbonatite intersections in every recent drill hole across the Kamilala Hill and Tundulu Hill targets. More than 3,850 metres of drilling has now been completed, with laboratory assays pending. The company said the results continue to support the project’s district-scale rare earth potential.

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) secures national grid access for Jaguar project

Centaurus Metals has received approval to connect its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil to the national 230kV electricity grid, securing access to reliable, lower-cost power for the planned operation. The approval is expected to support Jaguar’s low operating cost profile and marks another infrastructure milestone as the company advances the project toward a final investment decision.





G50 Corp (ASX: G50) advances gallium recovery at Golconda

G50 Corp has reported positive metallurgical test work showing gallium grades at its Golconda Project in Arizona can be upgraded using conventional, low-cost processing methods, with gold and silver offering potential co-product credits. The results support the company’s strategy to develop a domestic US gallium supply integrated with a broader precious metals project.

Neu Horizon Uranium (ASX: NHU) begins uranium surveys in Sweden

Neu Horizon Uranium has commenced high-resolution drone magnetic and radiometric surveys across four prospects at its Arvidsjaur Project in northern Sweden, marking the start of its exploration program following its recent ASX listing. The survey results will help refine drill targets at historic uranium occurrences as the company advances exploration across its Swedish uranium portfolio.





Kalamazoo Resources (ASX: KZR) completes Mt Olympus resource drilling

Kalamazoo Resources has completed its 72-hole resource definition drilling program at the Mt Olympus deposit within the Ashburton Gold Project, with latest results continuing to confirm broad, high-grade gold mineralisation. The company said the program is expected to support a higher-confidence resource update later this year, while growth drilling and pre-feasibility study work continue.

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