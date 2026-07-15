Centaurus Metals Secures High-Voltage Power Grid Access for Jaguar Nickel Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) has announced a significant infrastructure milestone for its flagship Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, receiving approval from the Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico (ONS) to connect to the national 230kV power grid. The company, an Australian exploration and development firm, is advancing high-quality nickel sulphide projects in Brazil. This regulatory clearance, granted to its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary Centaurus Níquel Ltda., ensures access to reliable and low-cost electricity, a critical component for the project’s ongoing development.

The approval includes an initial 20MW power allocation, poised to deliver substantial long-term operating cost benefits to the Jaguar Project. Connecting to the national high-voltage grid offers superior reliability and significantly lower transmission charges compared to regional networks. This advantage is anticipated to further solidify the project’s forecast position in the bottom quartile of the global nickel cost curve. The connection involves constructing a 36km extension from an existing 230kV transmission line, with all necessary environmental and mining approvals already secured for this infrastructure.

Under the ONS approval, Centaurus agreed to participate in load shedding if required, a condition expected until regional transmission upgrades are completed by mid-2032. To secure the 20MW allocation, the company will lodge a R$9.7 million (A$2.7 million) guarantee with ONS within 90 days, active until the project becomes operational, to be provided at Final Investment Decision. Managing Director Darren Gordon stated that securing access to Brazil’s high-voltage power grid is an important step in advancing Jaguar towards development. He emphasised reliable, competitively priced power is crucial for large-scale mining operations, supporting Jaguar’s bottom quartile operating cost and de-risking development.