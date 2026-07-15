Alfabs Australia Reports Strong Q4 FY26 Performance with Strategic Gains

Alfabs Australia Limited (ASX: AAL) is a diversified Australian mining and engineering company. It provides equipment hire, maintenance, fabrication, and related services to the underground mining, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The company announced a positive operational and strategic update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, showcasing significant progress in its strategy for free cash flow (FCF) generation and balance sheet strengthening. CEO Matt Torrance noted the quarter marked an important step in Alfabs’ evolution, outlining a disciplined strategy.

Alfabs achieved positive FCF for the quarter, reducing net debt to $36.6 million as at June 2026 from $38.9 million previously. This improvement reflects early benefits from cash enhancement plans, with Shell program capital expenditure now funded entirely from operating cash flow. Operational highlights included the successful commissioning of Continuous Miner #4, available for customer hire, and the commercialisation of the AX-10 Loader, which commenced a 12-month commercial hire in July 2026 after trials. The Mining division sustained strong performance, with average daily hire rates increasing to $81.4k.

Strategically, Alfabs completed workshop consolidation and restructured support services, centralising activities at its Kurri Kurri facility. This led to a c.15% headcount reduction, targeted to deliver approximately $8 million in annualised pre-tax cash benefits. Phase 1 Debt Refinancing was finalised, enhancing the company’s capital structure. Glen Robinson, with over 40 years of mining and project development experience, was also appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, strengthening board governance. Management confirms it is tracking to plan against dividend reinstatement milestones. Despite softer market conditions for the Engineering Division, Alfabs remains focused on disciplined execution to achieve sustainable FCF growth, strengthen its balance sheet, and progress towards reinstating dividends.