Belararox Unveils New Copper Targets, Awards Drilling Contract Ahead of Name Change to Vantage Metals

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX), a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources for the technology, battery, and renewable energy markets, has revealed additional copper targets at its Kalahari Copper Project (KCP) in Botswana, bolstering the potential for its upcoming drilling program. The company, which also holds the TMT Project in Argentina, announced that recently acquired geophysical data from the northern tenements PL0773 and PL2743 at the KCP has identified these new targets. Shareholders have also approved the company’s name change to Vantage Metals (ASX:VAN), effective July 17, 2026.

The interpretation of Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) data underscores the continuity of the prospective geological contact and sequence known to host copper mineralisation in nearby, established mining districts like Motheo (Sandfire Resources) and Khoemacau (MMG). The KCP spans approximately 3,900 square kilometres to the east and south of Maun, positioning it strategically near MMG’s expanding Khoemacau copper production hub. This comprehensive geophysical analysis enhances the geological model and refines prospective areas for future exploration activities.

In a significant step towards advancing the project, Belararox has awarded the contract for the initial drilling program to local contractor Rots Drill Exploration, an affiliate of Major Drilling. Mobilisation of the initial rig is expected within the next two weeks. Concurrently, ionic soil geochemical sampling across selected areas of PL0773 and PL2743 has been completed, with results anticipated in approximately six weeks, and further surface geochemistry work is planned to commence before the end of July. Chief Executive Officer Will Dix noted, “This further interpretation of the AEM data reinforces to us that we have a large number of high-quality targets to drill test within the KCP.”