Kingsgate Consolidated Restores Partial Processing Capacity at Chatree Gold Mine

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX: KCN) has provided an operational update regarding remediation works at Plant 1 of its Chatree Gold Mine in Thailand. Kingsgate Consolidated Limited is an Australian gold and silver mining, development, and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Chatree Gold Mine in Thailand and is advancing the Nueva Esperanza Silver-Gold Project in Chile. The latest announcement confirms significant progress in restoring processing capabilities following the necessary isolation and repair of a key component at the Chatree facility.

The company reported that remediation activities are progressing well, with strong advancements made across both the workarounds for continued processing through Plant 1 and initiating necessary repair works on the Ball Mill. The Ball Mill has been isolated, and the SAG Mill 1 was successfully recommissioned in a closed-circuit configuration, which has resulted in a successful restart of Plant 1. The modified Plant 1 operated continuously during a successful trial at approximately 105–110 wet tonnes per hour. As part of planned optimisation, throughput has progressively increased to approximately 130 wet tonnes per hour, equivalent to roughly 1.1 million tonnes per annum.

These short-term initiatives have fast-tracked the restoration of approximately 50% of Plant 1’s normal processing capacity, which has elevated the total Chatree processing capacity back up to over 4 mtpa while remediation of Ball Mill 1 is ongoing. Remediation works on the Ball Mill are being fast-tracked, including the removal and transportation of both Ball Mill bearings to a specialist workshop within Thailand for laser cladding and refurbishment. Procurement of replacement lubrication system components and preparation of the trunnion journals for refurbishment are also underway. Meanwhile, mining operations continue uninterrupted, with the team actively optimising mine sequencing and stockpile management to maximise head grades and support Plant 2, which remains fully operational.