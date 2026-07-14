Global Juggernaut Joins Steadfast Bid Amid Market Dip

Australian shares experienced a downturn near midday AEST, reflecting broader market anxieties as geopolitical tensions escalated. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, edged closer to US$85 a barrel, extending its most significant surge since 2020 following reports that the United States had engaged Iran with sea drones. This marks the first offensive deployment of such technology by the US. The ongoing standoff between the US and Iran, coupled with demands for a 20 per cent reimbursement on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, has kept energy markets volatile and contributed to investor caution across global indices, with the ASX reflecting this pressure.

In significant corporate news, global private equity powerhouse KKR has formalised its inclusion in the consortium pursuing a substantial $7.7 billion takeover bid for Steadfast. KKR’s involvement was cemented prior to the consortium’s offer of $6 per share for the company last month, according to sources familiar with the matter. This considerable bid underscores continued activity and investor confidence in the mergers and acquisitions space, even amidst fluctuating market conditions and broader economic headwinds impacting other sectors.

Meanwhile, Australian tech giant Atlassian announced changes to its staff remuneration structure. The company aims to reduce the link between employee bonuses and its struggling share price. Furthermore, Atlassian confirmed that its employees working outside major cities would no longer face pay reductions, a strategic move designed to adapt to evolving remote work preferences and retain talent. In other local economic indicators, ANZ consumer confidence saw a slight uplift, suggesting a modest improvement in sentiment among Australian households despite the broader market pressures.