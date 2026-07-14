Red Hill Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at Expanded Anabama Copper-Gold Project

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX: RHI), an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, has announced the commencement of a 1,200-metre diamond drilling program at its recently expanded Anabama Copper-Gold Project in South Australia. The Anabama Project forms part of the company’s Curnamona Earn-In Joint Venture with Spectre Metals Limited. This significant drilling campaign aims to test along strike of a strong off-hole conductor previously identified by Downhole-Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying.

The first diamond drillhole has begun, targeting the conductor that was revealed in drillhole 25ANDD001. That earlier hole intercepted quartz-carbonate veining hosting high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralisation, including 20.0 metres at 0.6% copper, 0.2 grams per tonne gold, and 3.0 grams per tonne silver from 313.1 metres. The second drillhole in the current program will follow up on an anomaly generated from a 20.4 line kilometre Induced Polarisation (IP) survey previously completed by Red Hill Minerals, further assessing the project’s potential.

Furthermore, the Anabama Project has seen expansion with the inclusion of the adjacent Cronje Dam tenement. This addition significantly increases the total strike length coverage of the prospective Anabama-Redan Shear Zone to over 25 kilometres. Red Hill Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Joshua Pitt, expressed confidence, stating that the DHEM survey and subsequent modelling suggest potential for significant undiscovered mineralisation beneath the historic drill area at Anabama, reinforcing the project’s prospectivity.

The current two-hole diamond drill program is expected to be completed in late August. Both drillholes are planned to be cased with PVC for further DHEM surveying, which will test for additional conductors and help to explain the anomalous IP responses, providing high-confidence modelling over a significant strike length in a key area of the Anabama target.