Western Yilgarn Uncovers Five Gold Exploration Targets at Ida Holmes Junction Project

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX), a mineral exploration company focused on projects in Western Australia, has announced the identification of five high-priority gold exploration targets at its Ida Holmes Junction Project. The announcement, made on 14 July 2026, marks the project’s first dedicated gold evaluation, having previously been assessed for uranium and nickel. A comprehensive prospectivity review, integrating modern geophysical data, geological interpretation, and surface reconnaissance, has unveiled significant gold mineralisation potential previously untested by dedicated gold drilling.

The review confirmed a hidden greenstone belt, up to 1,000 metres thick, concealed beneath 5 to 8 metres of alluvial cover. Historical drilling from 2012-2015 had previously confirmed this sequence. Crucially, this newly identified greenstone belt intersects the crustal-scale Ida Fault, which extends northwards to the gold-bearing Waroonga Shear Zone, known for hosting major gold systems like Agnew/Waroonga (3.5 Moz) and Bellevue (3.1 Moz). Recent fieldwork further revealed surface indicators of a gold-forming system, including quartz veins, fractured rock, and cobalt-bearing asbolane. Chairman Peter Michael highlighted that this enhanced geological understanding clarifies why earlier shallow auger drilling was ineffective.

Five distinct targets have been defined, covering orogenic, hydrothermal, and palaeochannel alluvial gold potential. These include the deep greenstone belt (Target 1), overlying palaeochannel alluvial deposits (Target 2), hydrothermal intrusive zones near the Ballard Fault (Target 3), shear-hosted lodes along the Waroonga Shear Zone (Target 4), and regional palaeochannel networks (Target 5). Western Yilgarn’s immediate focus is securing regulatory approvals and mobilising for drilling. The initial exploration program will involve aircore drilling to penetrate the cover and evaluate palaeochannel systems and bedrock, complemented by rock chip sampling and detailed geological mapping to refine future drilling efforts.