Tamawood Reports 40% Surge in Unaudited FY26 Profit

Tamawood announced an anticipated significant surge in its unaudited profit before tax for the financial year 2026, projected to climb by approximately 40% compared to the prior year. The company, a residential building and construction group known for its home designs and building services, expects to report a profit before tax of $11.679 million for FY26, a substantial increase from the $8.299 million recorded in FY25. This positive outlook aligns with the group’s previous announcement made in December 2025.

The company also reported a robust financial position, with cash on hand strengthening to $8.346 million as of 30 June 2026, a notable rise from $3.443 million in FY25. Tamawood confirmed it remains debt-free, underscoring its financial stability. The board noted that profit margins were partially impacted by higher construction input costs and the effects of recent global events on its cost base, a development that was consistent with expectations previously communicated for the period.

Operationally, Tamawood demonstrated resilience, not experiencing a material increase in contract cancellations attributed to bank valuations, a trend observed among some of its industry counterparts. While enquiry levels for its services have moderated relative to the previous period, the company highlighted an improvement in its conversion rates, indicating effective sales strategies. The Board stressed that this financial information is derived from unaudited management accounts and is subject to the completion of standard year-end audit procedures.