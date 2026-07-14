Synertec Secures Further Powerhouse Orders from Santos for GLNG Operations

Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX: SOP), a technology design and development growth company enabling a low carbon future through innovative technology solutions, has announced the execution of contracts with Santos for the delivery of two additional Powerhouse systems. These new contracts, for Unit #5 and Unit #6, bring the total number of Powerhouse units contracted with Santos for its GLNG operations to six. All systems are deployed under a standing Master Service Agreement, consistent with a long-term Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) commercial arrangement.

The newly contracted Powerhouse systems are designed to enhance Santos’s GLNG production areas. Unit #5 will feature 250kW of solar and 1MWh of storage, powering approximately three coal seam gas wells, with installation scheduled for H1 FY27. Unit #6, deploying 300kW of solar and 1.5MWh of storage, is expected to power five coal seam gas wells and is also slated for installation in H1 FY27, pending Santos’s final investment sanction. These units further demonstrate the increasing incorporation of Powerhouse technology into Santos’s planned development, covering an estimated 20-25 CSG wells across the six units.

Synertec Managing Director, Mr Michael Carroll, highlighted that Powerhouse is at the forefront of a significant global thematic, enabling a re-thinking away from traditional energy supply chains towards cost-effective, flexible, highly available, low-emission energy. He noted that for Santos, this reduces the need to consume saleable gas for its own operations, preserving more gas for markets while lowering production costs and emissions. The Powerhouse platform provides reliable, zero-emission renewable energy for remote operations, functioning autonomously and delivering high availability, with existing units demonstrating better than 99.95% uptime across six years of cumulative operation. This commercial model, effectively “Power-as-a-Service,” provides Synertec with a flat monthly rental fee and circa 90% EBITDA.