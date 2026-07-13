SK Hynix soared 12.8% on its Nasdaq debut on Friday. By Monday it had crashed 15.4% in Seoul, its steepest single-day fall on record, triggering a market-wide trading halt as the Kospi plunged 9%.

Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, warns the reversal exposes how much of the AI rally is running on headlines, not earnings.

He says: “A 12.8% pop on debut day tells you almost nothing about a company’s earnings power.

“It tells you that a room full of investors got excited about a headline, the biggest foreign listing in history, the hottest name in the AI supply chain, and decided to buy first and ask questions later.

“Within 48 hours the market asked the questions, and the answer wasn’t as exciting as the debut.”

The broader semiconductor sector fell alongside SK Hynix on Monday, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite off 0.7%. Micron and Sandisk both fell 4%, Seagate dropped 3%, and AMD and Intel each lost 2%.

Nigel Green says the scale of the sympathy selloff shows how much retail and momentum money piled into chip names purely on the strength of the SK Hynix story, rather than each company’s individual position.

“When a stock everyone was told was a sure thing posts its steepest one-day fall on record, it doesn’t just punish the people who bought it. It spooks everyone standing near it. That’s what a hype-driven rally does. It doesn’t just cost you money when it reverses, it drags the whole neighbourhood down with it.”

The deVere CEO points out that the contrast within the sector on the same day is instructive.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., by far the most fundamentally exposed company in the AI chip supply chain, posted a 67.9% year-on-year jump in June sales and beat its own high-end second-quarter guidance, sending its shares up 1% even as the rest of the sector fell.

“TSMC didn’t need a debut-day headline. It needed four straight years of execution, and the market rewarded that with a green day while headline-driven names went red.

“This is not a coincidence, it’s the entire lesson of Monday’s session in one chart. Fundamentals held up. Hype didn’t.”

Nigel Green argues the SK Hynix reversal should be read as a warning about a wider pattern building across AI-linked markets, where valuation increasingly tracks narrative momentum rather than delivered earnings.

He comments: “SK Hynix is a genuinely important company sitting at the centre of the AI memory supply chain.

“The question was whether Friday’s price reflected that importance or reflected the excitement of the moment, and Monday gave investors their answer.

“This is going to keep happening as more AI-adjacent names come to market. The stocks that hold up will be the ones with TSMC’s kind of numbers behind them, not the ones with the loudest debut.”

The episode should prompt investors to separate genuine conviction from short-term positioning before the next headline listing arrives.

He concludes: “If you can’t explain why you own a stock beyond ‘it had a huge first day,’ you don’t have an investment thesis, you have a bet on other people’s excitement lasting longer than yours.

“Monday is a reminder that hype has a shelf life, and it’s shorter than most investors think.”