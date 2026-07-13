Ryman Healthcare Reports Steady Q1 Trading Amidst Market Challenges

Ryman Healthcare Limited (ASX: RYM) has released its first-quarter trading update for the period ending 30 June 2026, reporting 325 sales of retirement living occupation right agreements (ORAs), comprising 265 resales and 60 new sales. Founded in Christchurch in 1984, Ryman Healthcare is New Zealand’s largest retirement living and aged care provider and a leading integrated operator in Victoria. The dual-listed company owns and operates 47 integrated retirement villages across New Zealand and Australia.

Net resales contract volumes increased 7% on the prior year, driven by strong demand for serviced apartments. Ryman CEO Naomi James noted, “Resales have held up despite the external impacts of global events on housing market conditions. Serviced apartments remain a standout, supported by our targeted sales strategies and growing demand for assisted living.” New sales stock reduced by 65 units to 414. The company remains on track to deliver its FY27 build guidance of 157–168 retirement living units and aged care beds in the second half, including 60 aged care beds and 71 serviced apartments.

Demand for Ryman’s aged care offering remains strong across its approximately 4,700 beds, with mature care centre occupancy stable at 96.1% in Q1 FY27. Ryman continues to grow its premium-paying resident base, with 87.1% penetration of room premiums and capital products in New Zealand aged care centres. Australian average incoming RAD values exceeded A$750,000. CEO Naomi James highlighted strong demand for aged care and assisted living, supported by demographics. Despite subdued housing markets impacting independent living sales, Ryman aims to lift retirement living resale volumes to match turnover by year-end.