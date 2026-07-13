Australian Investors Seek Income Amid Policy Shifts

Australian investors are increasingly channelling funds into income-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that concentrate on dividends, bonds, and cash. This pivot comes amidst higher interest rates and anticipated changes to capital gains tax (CGT), driving a notable shift away from high-growth investment strategies. ETFs are investment vehicles that hold assets such as stocks or bonds and trade on stock exchanges, offering diversified exposure. Data from Betashares reveals that money flowing into cash and fixed-income ETFs more than doubled in June, reaching $1 billion from $494 million in May. This represented 30 per cent of all Australian ETF flows for the month, marking the highest allocation to these asset classes since November.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) aggressive interest rate hikes earlier this year, with markets anticipating further increases, are tightening monetary conditions expected to impact rate-sensitive companies in high-growth sectors. Betashares investment strategist Tom Wickenden noted that the impact is already evident, stating that “Three RBA rate hikes… pushed inflation and unemployment back into focus, rewarding income and value over growth.” Compounding concerns for growth investors are the proposed CGT changes, effective next year, where individuals will pay tax on total investment gains adjusted for inflation, differing from the current 50 per cent discount. Wickenden added that these changes have “weighed on consumer sentiment.”

This shift is not isolated. GlobalX figures show inflows into index-based equity income ETFs surged to a record $309 million in June, surpassing the previous month’s high. GlobalX investment strategist Marc Jocum highlighted this as a structural phenomenon, boosted by budget announcements, which could also influence corporate behaviour. Companies might be incentivised to pay out more dividends and franking credits to attract capital. Investor demand for income-generating assets is also reflected in growing interest for debt-focused ETFs. State Street Investment Management’s Meaghan Victor underscored that heightened sharemarket volatility, ahead of reporting season and global events, further drives interest in high-dividend strategies, offering “regular income and the defensive nature of many dividend-paying sectors.”