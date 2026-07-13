Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions, ASX Dips

Australian shares saw a downturn near noon AEST today as global oil prices surged following renewed strikes in the Middle East. The escalating conflict between the Islamic Republic and the US is anticipated to push crude prices higher, causing a ripple effect across international markets. This geopolitical tension is a significant factor contributing to investor caution, as market participants monitor the potential for further disruption, impacting the broader economic outlook.

In corporate news, WAM Capital’s active fund reported a record 75 per cent return, significantly bolstered by its stake in Firmus, a neocloud company. Portfolio manager Shaun Weick expressed confidence that Firmus’s valuation could reach $50 billion upon its anticipated float this year. Meanwhile, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, CEO of Xero, an accounting software firm providing online solutions for small businesses, has divested all her shares in the company. This move comes amidst discussions to adjust her remuneration package, aiming to reduce its reliance on Xero’s stock price, which has seen recent struggles. Elsewhere, City Chic shares experienced a notable surge.

Further market movements included Ampol securing KKR-backed funding, while energy giant AGL dropped after a broker cut. Karoon Energy has restarted its Bauna Well operations. Regis Resources has also withdrawn from the Vault race, though further details were not immediately available. The banking sector faces looming risks, with threats of mortgage pricing wars and spiking business loan losses emerging. These challenges are compounded by volatile oil prices, slower economic growth, and persistently high interest rates, contributing to a souring outlook for the financial sector.