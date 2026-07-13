Noronex to Acquire Significant US Tin Project in Transformational Strategic Move

NORONEX (ASX: NRX), an ASX-listed mineral explorer primarily focused on copper projects in Africa and Canada, has announced a strategic move to acquire a significant tin project in Alaska, USA. On 13 July 2026, the company revealed it has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Sleitat Tin Project. This acquisition positions Noronex in a Tier-1 US mining jurisdiction, targeting critical minerals vital for global technology sectors.

The Sleitat Tin Project boasts district-scale critical minerals potential, supported by historic high-grade drilling results and substantial untested extensions. Previous work identified a historical (non-JORC compliant) resource estimate of 25.9 million tonnes at up to 0.37% tin, 0.04% tungsten, and 17g/t silver. Notable drill intercepts include 29.1 metres at 1.56% tin and 28 g/t silver, including a high-grade section of 3.1 metres at 12.55% tin. The project holds strategic importance as both tin and tungsten are designated US critical minerals, with the United States currently having zero domestic tin production and being heavily import-reliant. Noronex highlighted surging tin prices and anticipated demand growth from sectors like semiconductors, data centres, artificial intelligence, and solar panels.

Noronex will assume an existing option agreement to acquire 100% of Strongbow Alaska Inc., which holds the Sleitat claims, upon exercising its option for Alaskan Critical Minerals Pty Ltd. The acquisition includes an initial deposit, further share issues upon option exercise, and milestone-based share payments tied to JORC-compliant resource definition. Coinciding with this announcement, Noronex confirmed the appointment of experienced mining executive James Thompson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Thompson underscored the acquisition as a “transformational step” for Noronex, noting the project’s blend of high-grade historic data, significant resource potential, and exploration upside. Noronex’s immediate priorities include completing technical due diligence and rapidly advancing exploration targeting to unlock the project’s full potential.