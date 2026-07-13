Klevo Rewards Clarifies Stablecoin Revenue Details

Klevo Rewards Ltd (ASX: KLV) on 13 July 2026 issued a clarification regarding a previous announcement concerning its stablecoin initiative. The company, an Australian rewards, loyalty, and payments technology provider, delivers customised, subscription-based marketplace solutions for corporate clients, members, and consumers. Klevo stated that the previously reported amount of USD$1.22 million represents actual cash proceeds received into the company’s bank account, stemming from specific customer arrangements.

The company further clarified that these cash receipts are to be treated as revenue and will be duly recognised and reflected in Klevo Rewards’ financial accounts, adhering to applicable accounting standards. While the stablecoin trial successfully generated the approximately USD$1.22 million in revenue, the net financial impact on the company during this period was described as nominal. This was attributed to various initial technology, implementation, compliance, and operational ramp-up costs incurred during the trial phase.

Looking ahead, Klevo Rewards anticipates an improvement in margins as transaction volumes grow and these initial establishment costs are spread across a broader commercial rollout of the stablecoin offering. The company emphasised that actual margins will remain contingent on several factors, including future transaction volumes, pricing strategies, ongoing operating costs, and both the timing and scale of the planned rollout. This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.