Biotron Achieves Sedarex Milestone with Critical EMA Regulatory Feedback

Biotron Limited (ASX: BIT), an Australian pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of new medical treatments, today announced the successful achievement of the first milestone for its Sedarex acquisition. This key development pertains to feedback received from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the regulatory pathway for SedRx, a next-generation general anaesthetic being developed by the company. Biotron, in conjunction with an international regulatory advisory group, had submitted a briefing document to the EMA.

The EMA’s response has provided clear direction for the subsequent stage of SedRx’s development. Biotron can now focus on establishing a clinical and regulatory programme that aligns with current EMA expectations, including planning the pivotal clinical trial or trials necessary to support a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA). Michelle Miller, Biotron’s Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with this early engagement, noting that it has reduced regulatory uncertainty and allows the company to proceed with greater confidence in developing a robust pathway towards marketing authorisation for SedRx.

SedRx is designed as a safer, next-generation general anaesthetic, combining alfaxalone with an FDA/EMA approved solubilising agent. Previous clinical trials have indicated that SedRx may offer significant advantages compared to propofol, the current standard of care anaesthetic, particularly for populations at risk of post-anaesthetic neurocognitive impairment, such as older adults. While the EMA indicated that a Hybrid MAA pathway was not suitable due to the proposed reference medicinal product, Althesin, no longer being on the market, Biotron confirmed it remains on track with the development schedule outlined in its 18 November 2025 Prospectus. In connection with this milestone, Biotron has issued 83,333,333 ordinary shares at $0.003 to Sedarex’s vendors upon conversion of performance shares.