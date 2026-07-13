McLaren Minerals Completes Major 2026 Drilling Campaign for Titanium Project

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML), an exploration and pre-development company focused on its high-value McLaren titanium project in the western Eucla Basin of Western Australia, has announced the successful completion of its major 2026 drilling campaign at the McLaren deposit. Titanium is considered a critical mineral essential for aerospace, defence, and energy technologies. This significant milestone marks the conclusion of the first stage of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the McLaren Titanium Project, completed safely, on time, and within budget expectations. The comprehensive drilling program is set to inform an update to the Mineral Resource and will increase confidence in the mineral classification, potentially supporting future reserve estimates.

The 2026 drilling campaign was extensive, encompassing 663 holes for a total of 11,568 metres drilled, achieving 100% of planned collars. The program strategically included 9,534 metres of Resource Infill drilling, alongside targeted drilling for strike extension opportunities to the south-west (447m) and additional holes within the previously reported south-eastern extension (625m). Further work included 153 metres for the potential Eastern Shoreline target and 809 metres for variography drilling. Initial observations indicate additional mineralisation to the south-east and continuity of mineralised zones to the south-west along strike, significantly enhancing the understanding of the McLaren Deposit geology.

Simon Finnis, McLaren Minerals’ Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the smooth execution of this BFS stage, stating that strategic goals appear to have been met. He highlighted the necessity of infill drilling to boost confidence in the deposit, which is expected to lead to an updated Resource and a maiden Mining Reserve. Mr. Finnis also noted the strong continuity shown by drilling to the south-west and the emergence of the south-east extension as an additional resource target. The Eastern Shoreline program provided invaluable insights into the geological controls. Following laboratory results, the company will focus on further pre-development works, including a geological review, a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource update, and metallurgical test work.