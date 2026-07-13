G11 Resources Provides Promising Drilling Update from Tasmanian Projects

G11 Resources Limited (ASX: G11) announced an update on its exploration drilling activities in Tasmania on 13 July 2026. G11 Resources is an explorer focused on the discovery and development of base metals and gold deposits, primarily within Tasmania’s world-class Mt Read Volcanic belt. The company reported the completion of a second diamond drill hole, SD2602, at its Sedgwick Bluff Project, which successfully tested the western portion of the Zig Zag Controlled-Source Audio-Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) target.

Drill hole SD2602, completed to a depth of 1201 metres, intersected a broad approximately 90-metre zone of silica-sericite-pyrite altered rhyolite from 1,089m down hole. This alteration zone correlates closely with the modelled CSAMT target and was encountered at approximately 600m below the surface. G11 Resources stated that only a small portion of the CSAMT target was tested, with the anomaly remaining open both up-dip towards the surface and down-dip below the drill hole. Drill core samples have been dispatched for laboratory analysis for base metals and gold, with results pending. A Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey has also commenced on SD2602 to further aid targeting.

Concurrently, diamond drilling has advanced to the Sunrise airborne Electromagnetic (EM) target within the Comstock Valley on EL6/2024. This initial 700-metre deep diamond drill hole aims to investigate an untested EM target situated near several established ore bodies, including Comstock-Lyell and Tasman. Upon completion of this hole at Sunrise, the drilling rig is scheduled to return to the Zig Zag target to continue further exploration work. The successful intersection at Sedgwick Bluff is considered a positive outcome, supporting the company’s targeting strategy within the region.