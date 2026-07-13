Daily Special: Immutep, Etherstack, INOVIQ, Janus Electric Holdings, MyEco Group

Australian shares edged lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.3% to 8,778.30 at 12:40 pm AEST as renewed conflict between the US and Iran pushed Brent crude close to US$80 a barrel and heightened concerns over global energy supplies. Investors continued to monitor conflicting reports over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with oil markets focused on whether disruptions to supply could drive inflation higher. Energy stocks outperformed on stronger oil prices, with Woodside, Santos and Karoon Energy advancing. Utilities were the weakest sector after Origin Energy and AGL fell sharply, while lower gold prices weighed on miners including Northern Star, Evolution Mining, BHP and Rio Tinto. Technology stocks also declined, with Xero and WiseTech Global among the weakest performers.

In small cap company news today,

Immutep reports encouraging survival data as TACTI-004 review continues

Immutep (ASX: IMM) has reported positive mature overall survival data from its Phase I INSIGHT-003 trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival reaching 30.9 months in both the overall patient group and those with low PD-L1 expression. The results compared favourably with historical benchmarks and showed no new safety concerns. The company also provided an update on its discontinued Phase III TACTI-004 study, saying its root cause analysis remains underway after preliminary data identified a different immune activation profile from previous trials. Immutep expects to provide additional findings during the third quarter of calendar 2026 as it evaluates the future development pathway for eftilagimod alfa. Click here to see the full announcement.

Etherstack reports record first-half revenue and reaffirms FY26 outlook

Etherstack (ASX: ESK) has reported unaudited first-half FY26 revenue of US$8.5 million, at the top end of its guidance and up 39% on the previous corresponding period. The company reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of US$17.2 million to US$18.9 million, supported by a record order book and growing recurring revenue from communications-as-a-service contracts. Recurring support revenue is expected to exceed US$5 million this year, while the Board has also launched a strategic and capital management review to assess initiatives aimed at enhancing financial flexibility and maximising long-term shareholder value. Click here to see the full announcement.

INOVIQ retains strong cash position as ovarian cancer program advances

INOVIQ (ASX: IIQ) finished the June quarter with A$9.35 million in cash as it continued developing its EXO-OC™ ovarian cancer diagnostic and CAR-exosome therapeutics. While an expanded clinical validation study was delayed due to unsuitable biobank samples, optimisation of the test improved diagnostic performance, and the company remains focused on commercialising the technology. The company also reported encouraging progress in its therapeutic program, with CAR-exosomes eliminating up to 90% of ovarian cancer cells in laboratory testing within 48 hours. INOVIQ said it is advancing manufacturing readiness and expects future clinical validation to use alternative sample sources while maintaining a disciplined capital position. Click here to see the full announcement.

Janus Electric expands North American order book with $10m US contract

Janus Electric (ASX: JNS) has secured an additional A$10 million order from existing US customer Ability Tri-Modal, lifting its North American order book to 45 contracted diesel-to-electric truck conversions. The repeat customer increased its commitment from four to 20 truck conversions, while the company also confirmed the first commercial phase of its Canadian rollout and continued progress across its Australian pipeline. Janus said the expanded order book supports its Three-Horizon Growth Strategy, with production expected to ramp up ahead of first North American deliveries later this year. The company is also pursuing further opportunities in California and Texas as it builds recurring revenue from battery swapping and charging infrastructure.

MyEco completes operational restructure to support profitable growth

MyEco Group (ASX: MCO) has completed its operational restructure, consolidating manufacturing in China, expanding outsourced production partnerships and reducing costs as it focuses exclusively on sustainable packaging. The company said the changes improve productivity, operational flexibility and scalability while lowering fixed costs. MyEco has also strengthened its executive team and reorganised operations to support future growth, with management now focused on accelerating sales and profitability. The company said it will provide an FY26 sales update and outline its growth strategy in the coming weeks.