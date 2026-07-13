WAM Active Reports Record +75.5% Investment Portfolio Performance for FY2026

WAM Active Limited (ASX: WAA) has announced a record investment portfolio performance of +75.5% for the financial year ended 30 June 2026. WAM Active is a listed investment company that provides investors with exposure to an active trading style, aiming for sound returns with low correlation to traditional markets and a regular stream of fully franked dividends. This result significantly outperformed the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index (Cash) by 71.6% and the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 69.8%. Chairman Geoff Wilson AO stated that FY2026 marks the strongest year in the company’s history, attributing success to disciplined strategy, strong stock selection, and active portfolio management.

The robust portfolio performance enabled the Board to declare an increased fully franked full-year dividend of 6.4 cents per share. This includes a fully franked final dividend of 3.2 cents per share and an additional special fully franked dividend of 2.0 cents per share, payable 17 December 2026. Including the 1.0 cent per share interim special dividend paid 30 June 2026, shareholders will receive total fully franked dividends of 9.4 cents per share for FY2026. This, combined with investment portfolio performance, culminated in a record total shareholder return of +40.2% for the year. The total dividends represent a fully franked dividend yield of 8.6% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 12.3%.

Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg attributed the record outperformance to key themes including critical minerals, electrification, precious metals, and artificial intelligence (AI). Oberg noted market volatility and sector rotations created dislocations, providing opportunities for identifying mispriced securities. Portfolio Manager Shaun Weick added that active management of the investment portfolio’s cash position, peaking at 35.5% in February, allowed for capital protection and quick deployment. The successful oversubscribed Entitlement Offer in February 2026, raising $70.7 million, also contributed to strong returns and enhanced the company’s market relevance and liquidity. Management remains optimistic for the new financial year.