Clara Resources Australia Ltd (ASX: C7A) announced on 13 July 2026 encouraging results from its maiden field program at the Mareeba Gold Project in Far North Queensland. Clara Resources Australia Ltd is an ASX-listed gold explorer advancing its Mareeba Gold Project in the Hodgkinson Basin of Far North Queensland, focused on modern exploration techniques towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The reconnaissance program returned rock chip gold assays of up to 27.3 g/t gold from the Lady Burdett Coutts working.

The program assessed five historic gold workings on EPM 13944, identified via the March 2026 LiDAR survey. Lady Burdett Coutts samples yielded up to 27.3 g/t gold and 12.6 g/t silver, with elevated lead and zinc indicating polymetallic mineralisation. Anomalous gold was also found in hanging-wall metasediments, suggesting broader mineralised zones. Mine spoil samples from the B.B. and Victory workings delivered 10.45 g/t gold and 5.91 g/t gold respectively, with no recorded drilling at these sites. The program also corrected historic drill collar locations and developed a 3D geological model for future targeting.

Clara’s Executive Director, Duncan Gordon, stated the program validated targets and demonstrated the prospectivity of the Mareeba system. He highlighted significant exploration upside from gold-bearing wall rock and limited historic drilling depths, which generally did not exceed 60 metres. The strong gold-arsenic association is also considered an effective pathfinder element. Permitting for the company’s maiden drilling program, aimed at testing these priority targets, has now commenced.