Markets Dismiss Tensions, Focus on Core Indicators

Despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including missile exchanges between Iran and the United States, global financial markets have largely remained unperturbed, even as the world grapples with persistent inflation. Marko Papic, chief investment strategist at BCA Research, suggests investors have grown accustomed to a controlled conflict in the energy sector. Papic argues Iran and the US are motivated to escalate tensions when oil prices are low, then ease back when crude prices climb. He posits that as long as military actions avoid critical energy infrastructure, markets are unlikely to panic, with the conflict likely past its peak and sufficient oil flow through Hormuz expected.

This market sentiment aligns with what Michael Hartnett, a top market strategist at Bank of America, identifies as the “no” consensus: no US economic slowdown, no cuts to artificial intelligence spending, and no US Federal Reserve rate hike. This optimistic outlook implicitly hinges on the absence of a major energy crisis that could fuel further inflation. However, a key red line for market stability is the performance of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. These giants, representing a significant portion of the S&P 500, have faced selling pressure, raising investor doubts about the returns on massive AI infrastructure investments. Hartnett highlights that the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF holding above US$65 is vital for continued market confidence.

Another unexpected market indicator, closer to home, is the Australian dollar’s strength against the Japanese yen. Trading consistently above 110 yen, Hartnett views the Aussie’s robust performance as a signal of continued global economic upswing. Should these critical ‘red lines’ – the Magnificent Seven’s performance and the Aussie’s strength – falter, market confidence could quickly erode, especially given pending US inflation figures. Amidst this delicate balance, Hartnett advocates for a diversified investment approach. He proposes a 25/25/25/25 portfolio across US stocks, bonds, commodities, and cash, moving away from traditional 60/40 strategies. This balanced portfolio has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year, underscoring diversification’s enduring value.