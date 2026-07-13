ASX Edges Up Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Australian shares commenced the week with a modest climb on Monday, driven primarily by strength in the energy sector. The broader market saw positive movement, with investor sentiment navigating a landscape shaped by escalating geopolitical events in the Middle East. Early trading indicated a cautious but upward trajectory for the nation’s key equity index, reflecting a nuanced response to international developments.

The uplift in the market was largely attributable to significant gains observed across oil stocks. This sector surge occurred in the wake of the United States initiating another series of military strikes against Iran, a development that often fuels concerns over global crude oil supplies. Further exacerbating these concerns and contributing to market uncertainty were conflicting reports and claims regarding the operational status and security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint for international oil shipments. These combined factors typically lead investors to re-evaluate the outlook for oil prices and, consequently, the value of companies involved in oil production and exploration.

As of 10:09 am AEST, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index recorded an increase of 12.80 points, marking a 0.2 per cent rise to settle at 8818.80. The positive market performance was broad-based across several segments, with six of the primary sectors registering gains. An additional two sectors managed to remain more than flat, indicating a general absence of significant downturns across much of the market. Despite the overall positive start, the ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore an underlying sense of caution among market participants as they monitor developments.