AI Momentum Trumps Geopolitical Jitters

Wall Street recently navigated a week of contrasting market forces, with geopolitical headlines from the Middle East rippling through oil, Treasury yields, and currency markets, while equity investors remained fixed on artificial intelligence. Despite initial tremors concerning Iran, which revived familiar questions about inflation and energy supplies, market attention quickly reverted to the upcoming earnings season and whether it would justify substantial capital flowing into AI. This divergence saw the S&P 500 rise 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 add 1.7 per cent, as traders awaited quarterly results from key chipmakers and hyperscalers.

This dynamic aligns with increasingly visible patterns across global financial markets. Barclays research indicates high correlations across major asset classes — oil, bonds, and currencies — suggesting synchronized movement. Conversely, stock correlations have fallen to their lowest levels in over a decade, indicating that individual companies within indices are moving disparately as investors distinguish between AI beneficiaries and laggards. This phenomenon, reminiscent of the dot-com era, highlights a market increasingly segmenting. Concurrently, higher real Treasury yields have notably weighed on gold, defying its traditional safe-haven role during geopolitical strain, as the increased opportunity cost of holding a non-income-producing asset took precedence.

Financial strategists are largely interpreting these trends as markets pricing in expansion. Florian Ielpo of Lombard Odier Investment Managers suggests AI investment elevates earnings expectations, enabling equities to absorb higher borrowing costs more readily than assets like gold. However, this positive outlook hinges on sustained economic growth validating lofty earnings projections, a crucial condition underscored by Deutsche Bank. Adam Phillips at EP Wealth Advisors cautions that persistent real yield increases could eventually threaten higher-duration sectors, particularly technology, if growth momentum falters.

For investors, the prevailing strategy has been to manage immediate geopolitical shocks without abandoning the overarching artificial intelligence investment thesis. Firms have opted for tactical adjustments rather than wholesale risk reduction, refining their focus on companies best positioned to translate AI investment into durable earnings. David Lebovitz, multi-asset solutions global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, summarised the sentiment: “It’s not risk on or risk off; it’s all about profits.” This principle continues to guide investors in seeking strong returns on investment, particularly across the AI supply chain, while making selective adjustments to portfolio exposure.