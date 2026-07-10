Telstra CEO Apologises Amid Market Swings

Telstra Chief Executive Vicki Brady has publicly apologised for a recent outage, expressing profound regret for the disruption caused to customers across the country. In her inaugural public appearance since the incident, Ms Brady reassured stakeholders that the telecommunication giant’s back-up processes had functioned effectively, mitigating further issues despite the initial service interruption. This update unfolded as the broader Australian share market experienced fluctuations, appearing set to record a weekly loss by midday AEST.

Despite the mixed market sentiment, several individual companies reported notable developments. WiseTech Global, a prominent global logistics software company, announced that its crucial contract with major customer DSV remains firmly in place until 2028, providing a degree of certainty for its operational outlook. Concurrently, shares in Bravura Solutions, a software provider for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries, saw a significant increase following a positive earnings upgrade. Furthermore, Australian data centre operator NextDC confirmed it has successfully upsized its debt facility, potentially funding future expansion projects.

In the realm of national economic policy, the Business Council of Australia (BCA) has formally requested the federal government to disclose detailed modelling for any proposed gas reservation plan. Australia’s premier business advocacy group indicated its willingness to support a judiciously designed strategy but underscored the imperative for the Labor government to definitively exclude any future taxes on the crucial energy sector. Separately, an examination of leadership within ASX 100 firms revealed that approximately a quarter of chief executives have held their current positions for a year or less, with nearly a third serving for under two years, highlighting a dynamic landscape at the top of corporate Australia. Media powerhouse Nine Entertainment is also reportedly nearing a substantial six-year deal for the English Premier League broadcast rights, with an annual valuation estimated close to $144 million.